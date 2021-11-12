FIO Protocol Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.36 million and approximately $26.62 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001267 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001055 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 791,618,238 coins and its circulating supply is 365,155,689 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

