Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 5,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

