First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.90

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.90 and traded as high as C$19.01. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 293,562 shares traded.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

