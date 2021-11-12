First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 19,360 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 201.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $175.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

