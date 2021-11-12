First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 189,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of PCH opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

