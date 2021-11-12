First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Weis Markets worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weis Markets by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,351,000 after buying an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weis Markets by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.