First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.74 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $26.36 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

