First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.91 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $325.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $173.39 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.28.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

