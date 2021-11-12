First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.16 Million Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

