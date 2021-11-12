First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,067 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

