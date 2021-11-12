First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

FCEF opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

