First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

