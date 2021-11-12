First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Western Financial has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $31.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.83.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,706 shares of company stock valued at $758,612. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

