Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $161.00, but opened at $184.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $190.74, with a volume of 49,030 shares.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.24.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.