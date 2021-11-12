Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Position Increased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Floor & Decor worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,148,000 after buying an additional 243,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 218,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,661 shares of company stock worth $27,004,874. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.