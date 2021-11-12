Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.00.

FND stock opened at $129.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $73.44 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,874. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

