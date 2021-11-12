Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $85.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

