Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,241 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 228,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period.

BATS:HEFA opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

