Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $72.30 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

