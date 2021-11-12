Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.93 Million in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,296 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,085,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $22.49 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

