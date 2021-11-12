Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter.

FLDR stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.