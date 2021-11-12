Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.35, but opened at $46.65. Flywire shares last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 9,931 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $55,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

