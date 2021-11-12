FOAM (FOAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,866.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $23.65 million and $29,866.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00223340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00090399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

