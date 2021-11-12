Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of FWONA opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.