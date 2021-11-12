Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

