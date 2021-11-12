Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

