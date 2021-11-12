Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Down 10.9%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.56. 932,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 992,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FVI shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

