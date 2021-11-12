Fraport’s (FPRUY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

