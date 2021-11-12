Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,431. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.