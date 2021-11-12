Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.06.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE:FRU traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 369,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,497. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$13.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 85.31.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. Research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.