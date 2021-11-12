Fresnillo’s (FRES) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.13 ($14.54).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 964.60 ($12.60) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,280 ($16.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 845.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,467.31. The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

