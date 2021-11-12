Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,862 shares of company stock worth $1,408,398 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $33,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

