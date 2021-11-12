FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,940 shares of company stock valued at $412,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

