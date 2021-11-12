FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,713,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,947. FTC Solar has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTC Solar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of FTC Solar as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.