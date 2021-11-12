FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FTCI stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,713,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,947. FTC Solar has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTC Solar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of FTC Solar as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
