FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $82.06. 37,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

