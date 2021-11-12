FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($10.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($11.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

ELYM stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,972,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

