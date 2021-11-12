FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Holley Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Holley stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.