FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issued By DA Davidson

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGLS. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of TGLS opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.