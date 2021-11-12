FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

