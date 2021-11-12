FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of CARA opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $809.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

