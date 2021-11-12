FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Silk Road Medical, Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silk Road Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.22). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SILK. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.