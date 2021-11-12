FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Issued By Wedbush

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.62). Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

VRNA stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

