FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Several other research firms have also commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.50 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $461,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

