FY2021 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million.

APP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.21.

Shares of APP opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $280,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,935 shares of company stock valued at $59,329,841 over the last 90 days.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

