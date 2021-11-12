FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.56). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNA. TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 18,204.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 256,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 254,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 77.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 530.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,709,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.