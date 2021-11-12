FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bandwidth Inc. Increased by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

BAND opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.