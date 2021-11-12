FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $12.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.67. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.66.

TSE:BMO opened at C$140.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$126.08. The stock has a market cap of C$90.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$86.14 and a 52 week high of C$140.44.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

