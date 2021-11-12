FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

CRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

