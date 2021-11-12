FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Reduced by Analyst

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSH. Truist cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $2,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

