FY2021 EPS Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $697.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after purchasing an additional 241,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

