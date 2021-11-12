FY2021 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after buying an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1,988.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $8,921,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

